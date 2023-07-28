WWE Stars As Cute Babies

We all grew up watching WWE, and we still have our favourite wrestlers whom we can't bear to hear anything negative about.
Throughout the years, we've witnessed our beloved wrestlers winning and losing matches, but have you ever wondered how they looked in their childhood?
Well, an AI artist has reimagined prominent WWE wrestlers as babies.
The AI imagined Eddie Guerrero as a baby, still rocking his signature mustache and the phrase 'lie, cheat, steal.'
Even as a baby, the mighty Rock exudes cuteness.
Surprisingly, Undertaker remains adorably terrifying even in his baby form.
Baby Hulk Hogan looks absolutely adorable. | Photo: AI Dreams
Rey Mysterio never removes his face mask, even as a kid.
Baby Kurt Angle is prepared to defeat his enemy.
Baby Triple H appears to have already become the chief of WWE.
John Cena is ready to take down his enemy.
