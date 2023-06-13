Wait, What! Kim Jong Un Celebrates Holi in Vrindavan?
AI artists have reimagined a world where prominent personalities from the past and present visit the holy city of Vrindavan to celebrate the festival of colors.
Albert Einstein can be seen smeared with gulaal and dancing to the rhythm of traditional Holi music.
Steve Jobs joyfully plays Holi with people on the vibrant streets of Vrindavan city. | Photo: Instagram/ Wild.trance
In the AI-generated image, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, is imagined dancing and celebrating Holi on the streets of Vrindavan.
The image depicts Marilyn Monroe, a popular American actress from the 1950s, looking beautiful in a green saree.
American singer Elvis Presley is playfully attacked by people with gulaal in the AI-generated artwork.
The AI artist imagines Will Smith taking a selfie outside an ancient temple in Vrindavan.
Barack Obama dances and celebrates Holi with the people in the AI-imagined world.
Vladimir Putin, with gulaal smeared on his face, captures a selfie outside a temple.
Donald Trump, with his face covered in different shades of gulaal, looks handsome in a traditional Indian Kurta.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Fresh Faces Who Can Debut In The Upcoming West Indies Tour