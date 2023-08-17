Aliens visit Mumbai

We've all seen news of UFO sightings and alien encounters in the USA, and we often wonder why these encounters only happen in America and not in India.
Now, an AI artist has reimagined what it would be like if aliens frequently visited Mumbai in 1985.
The AI imagines extraterrestrials forming friendships with elderly people and hanging out with them on the streets of Mumbai.
In the AI's imagination, extraterrestrials are seen taking photos with their human friends.
There are scenes where aliens explore the bustling streets of Mumbai alongside their human companions.
The AI also depicts a furry, giant extraterrestrial posing with a human.
A man has a little alien bird as his pet.
The concept of close interactions with aliens in a historical setting adds a unique twist to the idea.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Imagines of Indian Freedom Fighters Taking Selfies