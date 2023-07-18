If Aliens Visit Goa

An artist used an AI tool to imagine a world where aliens are real and frequently visit Earth.
He also imagined what it would be like if aliens interacted with humans and visited Goa for a relaxing holiday.
The AI-generated images depict astonishing scenes of aliens enjoying themselves in Goa, just like humans.
In the images, they can be seen relishing delicious meals on a beautiful Goa beach. | Photo: Instagram @Uttam
A few extraterrestrials even take sunbaths on the beach.
Others joyfully engage in loud music and dancing, celebrating alongside humans.
There are also aliens seen savouring soft drinks and engaging in friendly conversations with other extraterrestrials in the AI-generated imaginings.
It is truly fascinating to imagine a world where extraterrestrials are real and interact with humans in such a friendly manner.
