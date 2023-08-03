Hulk to Thor: Animals as Mighty Superheroes
Have you ever imagined a world where wildlife creatures become superheroes, saving the globe from supervillains?
Well, an artist has employed an AI tool to bring this creative concept to life.
In this unique world, the king of the jungle, the lion, takes on the role of the god of thunder -Thor.
A radioactive spider's bite transforms a rabbit into a new version of Peter Parker.
Hawkeye is represented by a fierce dragon. | Photo: @editvraw
Instead of the Black Panther, a mighty jumbo stands tall and says, 'Wakanda Forever'.
The Avengers are now led by a courageous doggo – Canine America.
Even the animal version of the Hulk is always green and angry.
Iron Man is no more; now, it's Iron Bird, equipped with a high-tech suit to fight evil.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hollywood Actors Snap Selfies at Iconic Movies Sets