Top 10 Animals Immune To Snake Venom

31 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

Honey Badgers: Their ability to defend against venomous snakes stems from their thick, loose skin that prevents bites and a molecular defense system neutralizing even cobra venom.

Skunks: Skunks use a strong-smelling liquid to deter predators and have a molecular defense against snake venom. This immunity even allows them to consume snakes.

California Ground Squirrels: These squirrels have developed natural protection against rattlesnake venom through long-term evolution. Researchers aim to use their findings for better antivenom.

Mongooses: Specialized receptors in mongooses neutralize cobra venom, and they can expel the venom's harmful components.

Woodrats: Despite their size, woodrats are immune to snake venom and can physically combat and kill rattlesnakes.

Snakes: Most snakes are immune to their own venom, but the king cobra is an exception, vulnerable to the venom of its own species.

Pigs: Some adult pigs have a genetic mutation in cell receptors that grants them immunity to snake neurotoxic venom. Young pigs lack this protection.

Opossums: North American opossums can survive bites from various venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes and copperheads.

Hedgehogs: These creatures possess potential immunity to scorpion and snake venom. Their sharp spines add a layer of defense against snake bites.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World's Oldest Language

 Find Out More