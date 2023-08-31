Top 10 Animals Immune To Snake Venom
Honey Badgers: Their ability to defend against venomous snakes stems from their thick, loose skin that prevents bites and a molecular defense system neutralizing even cobra venom.
Skunks: Skunks use a strong-smelling liquid to deter predators and have a molecular defense against snake venom. This immunity even allows them to consume snakes.
California Ground Squirrels: These squirrels have developed natural protection against rattlesnake venom through long-term evolution. Researchers aim to use their findings for better antivenom.
Mongooses: Specialized receptors in mongooses neutralize cobra venom, and they can expel the venom's harmful components.
Woodrats: Despite their size, woodrats are immune to snake venom and can physically combat and kill rattlesnakes.
Snakes: Most snakes are immune to their own venom, but the king cobra is an exception, vulnerable to the venom of its own species.
Pigs: Some adult pigs have a genetic mutation in cell receptors that grants them immunity to snake neurotoxic venom. Young pigs lack this protection.
Opossums: North American opossums can survive bites from various venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes and copperheads.
Hedgehogs: These creatures possess potential immunity to scorpion and snake venom. Their sharp spines add a layer of defense against snake bites.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: World's Oldest Language