Animals That FLY But Aren’t Birds
Flying Rays: Members of the genus Mobula, closely related to manta rays, found in warm waters worldwide.
Flying Squirrel: Gliders rather than true fliers, they can glide up to 1,500 feet using loose skin and muscle layers.
Flying Fish: Over 40 species with specialized pectoral fins that allow them to glide up to 600 feet and reach speeds of 37 mph.
Flying Fox: Fruit bats belonging to the genus Pteropus, known for their large size and distinct characteristics.
Flying snakes: These snakes are found in Western India and the islands of Indonesia, and they can grow up to 4 feet in length. These snakes don't actually fly; instead, they glide.
Colugo (Flying Lemur): Not related to lemurs but to primates like great apes. Only two species exist, diverging from apes around 80 million years ago.
Flying Squid: Surprising creatures akin to flying fish, with Japanese flying squid having the most striking appearance.
Wallace’s Flying Frog: Native to Malaysian and Bornean forests, uses webbed legs for gliding up to 50 feet, mostly tree-dwelling.
Bat: The only flying mammals, bats come in various sizes and have diverse diets, including insects, fruit, nectar, and animal blood.
