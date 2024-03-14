Animals That Love To Stay Near Fire

14 Mar, 2024

Joy Pillai

Black fire beetle: The black fire beetle is a species of beetle found primarily in forested regions, especially those affected by wildfires.

Red-backed Shrike: This species is known to perch on burnt trees to hunt for small insects.

Prometheus Beetle: These insects are attracted to forest fires.

Fire Salamander: Salamanders are prone to occasional fires.

Three-toed Woodpecker: This woodpecker searches for insects in recently burned forests.

Pocket Mice: These rodents use burned areas as opportunities to gather seeds.

Spotted Owls: These owls hunt small animals in burned forests.

Firehawks: Certain species of raptors carry burning sticks from fires to new locations.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BEWARE! These Snakes can ATTACK and KILL Instantly

 Find Out More