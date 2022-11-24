Couple Sets World Record For Most Body Modifications

24 Nov, 2022
The have sclera (the white part of their eyes tattooed, making their eyeballs inky black), 50 piercings, eight microdermals, 14 body implants, five dental implants, four ear expanders, two ear bolts and one forked tongue.
Gabriela and Victor met in Buenos Aires, Argentina approximately 24 years ago at a motorcycle event, an event that would change their lives.
Victor's first body modification, the stars on his forehead, was in 2009. Loving his new look, Gabriela quickly followed with her own modifications.
For the couple, body modifications are the greatest symbol of artistic expression and freedom.
The most painful modifications for Gabriela have been the scarifications; she has three and says the sensation is incomparable to any other modification.
The most painful experience for Victor was the pigmentation of his tongue, which caused difficulty breathing for hours.
