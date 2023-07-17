AI Reimagines Hrithik Roshan in Viking Warrior Avatar

17 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An artist employed an AI tool to reimagine Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as a fierce Viking warrior, and the results are mind-blowing.

Here’s how the Greek God of Bollywood would appear as a ferocious Viking warrior:

Hrithik looks even more macho with long hair and a beard.

The medieval Viking attire suits the actor perfectly.

The artist also imagined the Bollywood actor riding a horse, and my goodness, he looks incredibly handsome.

In an AI-generated image, Hrithik can be seen wielding a sword, locking eyes with his enemy. | Photo: Instagram @sahid

In another image, he is depicted enjoying a scrumptious meal.

In the final image, our favourite Indian superhero is seen on a battlefield, covered in blood, screaming and challenging his foe.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 'Baby Hulk': Superheroes As Babies

 Find Out More