Aurangzeb: Monuments Built, Renovated By The Mughal Emperor
Aurangzeb was the sixth Mughal Emperor who ruled from 1658 to 1707.
Here are some monuments that he commissioned during his rule.
Moti Masjid, Delhi: Constructed between 1659 and 1660, this white marble mosque is located in the Red Fort complex.
Alamgir Mosque, Varanasi: This mosque is a perfect example of Mughal architecture. It was built in 1669.
Shahi Bridge, Jaunpur: The bridge was originally constructed during Akbar’s rule and was renovated by Aurangzeb in the 17th century.
Aurangzeb's Tomb, Khuldabad: The Mughal emperor’s own tomb is located in Maharashtra, Khuldabad.
Badshahi Mosque, Lahore: This masterpiece of Mughal architecture is one of the largest mosques in the world. It was built between 1671 and 1673.
Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad: It is also known as the "Mini Taj Mahal" because of its resemblance to the famous monument.
