Hulk To Thor: Avengers With Their CATS
We've all seen our favourite superheroes battling mighty enemies and saving the planet, even the universe.
However, an AI artist has showcased a completely different side of our superheroes involving furry felines.
The artist visualized these mighty superheroes as cat lovers and imagined how they would look with their beloved pets.
The God of Thunder, Thor, can be seen with his regal pet cat in this AI creation.
Black Widow with her sleek kitty.
The God of Mischief, Loki, is shown with his mysterious furry feline.
Spider-Man takes his pet cat for a walk in New York.
Captain America's kitty also wears a superhero suit, just like him.
Gorgeous Scarlet Witch with her furry kitty.
Surprisingly, Hulk's furry feline dons a suit and looks adorable.
