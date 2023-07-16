‘Baby Hulk’: Superheroes As Babies
An artist employed an AI tool to reimagine our favourite Avengers as babies, and gosh, the images are adorable.
The AI imagines our baby Spider-Man with a cape and capri, and yes, he looks adorable.
Imagine how this baby Black Panther would scream 'Wakanda Forever'.
If the Iron Man suit is that adorable, then imagine the cuteness of Tony Stark inside it.
Rather than wiping out half of the world, baby Thanos is seen playing in the AI-generated image. | Photo: Instagram @Adiel The Creator
The ferocious Batman as a baby is adorable.
This is the original size of baby AntMan.
The award for cuteness goes to baby Hulk.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Countries As Professional Bodybuilders