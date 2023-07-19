Zombie Apocalypse! Avengers Turned Undead

19 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist imagined a situation where the world has collapsed due to a zombie plague, and our mighty Avengers also get infected while fighting it.

The first superhero who gets infected is the leader, Captain America.

Even the high-tech suit couldn't save Tony Stark from the zombie plague.

Hawkeye becomes the third victim of the dreadful plague. | Photo: Instagram @sahid

Black Widow also turns into a zombie.

Spiderman also turns into a walking dead in the AI-generated image.

The situation gets worse when Hulk turns into a zombie.

Thor, the god of thunder, couldn't fight the virus and turned into a zombie.

