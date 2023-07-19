Zombie Apocalypse! Avengers Turned Undead
An AI artist imagined a situation where the world has collapsed due to a zombie plague, and our mighty Avengers also get infected while fighting it.
The first superhero who gets infected is the leader, Captain America.
Even the high-tech suit couldn't save Tony Stark from the zombie plague.
Hawkeye becomes the third victim of the dreadful plague. | Photo: Instagram @sahid
Black Widow also turns into a zombie.
Spiderman also turns into a walking dead in the AI-generated image.
The situation gets worse when Hulk turns into a zombie.
Thor, the god of thunder, couldn't fight the virus and turned into a zombie.
