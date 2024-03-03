BEWARE! These Snakes can ATTACK and KILL Instantly
Western Diamondback Rattlesnake: It also attacks swiftly.
Boomslang: Known for its highly venomous bite.
Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake: this serpent has a very powerful venom and can strike rapidly.
Western Green Mamba: The reptile is loaded with neurotoxic venom.
Black Mamba: This serpent is capable of striking rapidly. Among the fastest snakes on the planet.
Russell's Viper: Furiously attacks at anyone and responsible for numerous snakebite cases in its range.
Gaboon Viper: famous for its long fangs and superfast strikes.
