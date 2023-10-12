Black Taj Mahal: Unknown Facts About Shah Jahan's Unfinished Dream
Legendary Counterpart: The idea of the Black Taj Mahal is often described as a planned twin to the white Taj Mahal, meant to be constructed on the other side of the Yamuna River from the existing Taj Mahal in Agra.
Emperor Shah Jahan's Supposed Plan: The story suggests that Emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, wanted to create the Black Taj Mahal as his own final resting place.
Built with Black Marble: According to the legend, the Black Taj Mahal was rumoured to be made from black marble, in contrast to the white marble used for the original Taj Mahal.
A Mirror Image: It was supposed to be a mirror image of the Taj Mahal in terms of design and layout, with the same features and proportions.
Connected by a Bridge: There were tales of a bridge connecting the two monuments, forming a symmetrical reflection in the Yamuna River.
Lack of Historical Proof: There is no historical proof, architectural blueprints, or records to back the existence of a Black Taj Mahal project.
In short, the Black Taj Mahal is a legendary and mythical idea, without historical proof to support its existence. It remains a intriguing and imaginative part of the stories and legends connected to the Taj Mahal and the Mughal period.
