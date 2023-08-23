Bizarre Body Modifications! People Transformed Themselves Into Animals
Ted Richards: A parrot enthusiast chose to be known as 'Parrotman.' His facial tattoos depict feathers, while he even underwent ear removal and eye colouring with ink.
Eva Tiamat Medusa: Eva, a trans woman, embarked on a journey to transform herself into a dragon, showcasing remarkable body modifications.
Toco: The Japanese man named Toco undertook a unique transformation into a dog, investing $14,000 in a custom-made collie costume.
Tom Peters: Back in 2016, Tom from Hertfordshire embraced his inner canine with a costume worth over $5,000, allowing him to morph into a dalmatian. In his dog mode, he engages in fetch, sleeps in a cage, and even snacks on real dog treats.
Japanese Wolf: An unidentified Japanese man shelled out around Rs 18 lakhs for a meticulously crafted wolf costume, a creation that took 50 days to come to fruition. | Photos: Instagram handles
Dennis Avner: Also referred to as Stalking Cat, Dennis, an American man, underwent extensive body modifications to enhance his resemblance to a tiger.
Tom Leppard: Renowned as the Leopard Man of Skye, Tom Leppard, originally Tom Wooldridge, holds the title of the world's most tattooed man. With over £5,500 spent on the endeavour, his body is nearly covered in a leopard-like colored pattern.
Jocelyn Wildenstein: Known as 'Catwoman,' Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein gained fame for her extensive cosmetic surgeries, resulting in a visage reminiscent of a cat.
Erik Sprague: The Lizardman, as professionally known, is an American freak show and sideshow performer. His journey includes sharpened teeth, a bifurcated tongue, and a full-body tattoo of green scales, all to emulate a reptile.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Reimagines Bullet Train On Moon