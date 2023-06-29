Bollywood Divas As Captain Marvel
An AI artist has reimagined a world where prominent Bollywood actresses take on the role of the MCU superhero Captain Marvel.
Taapsee Pannu looks stunning in her superhero attire.
The AI has also imagined South actress Kajal Aggarwal in a Captain Marvel outfit. | Photo: Instagram @withgokul
Kangana Ranaut is a great choice for the superhero character.
Fans of Nayanthara would love to see her portray Captain Marvel.
Deepika Padukone, known for her amazing action scenes in Pathaan, is a fitting pick for the Hollywood superhero character.
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in the AI-generated image.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect in the superhero costume.
Radhika Apte also looks gorgeous in the superhero suit.
