Will Chandrayaan-3 Return To Earth? What Happens to Vikram, Pragyan After 14 Days?
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander achieved a successful soft landing on the moon's south pole on August 23.
Pragyan rover is currently conducting experiments on the moon's surface for 14 days, equivalent to 1 lunar day.
After 14 days, the moon will enter a 14-day night period with extreme cold conditions.
Vikram and Pragyan can only operate in sunlight, so they will become inactive during the lunar night.
Both the lander and the rover were designed to function for 14 days.
There's a possibility that Vikram and Pragyan might reactivate when the sun rises on the moon again.
In that case, it will be a bonus for India's moon mission.
Will Chandrayaan-3 come back to Earth?: No, Vikram and Pragyan will remain on the moon forever.
Recently, ISRO announced its Sun mission, and Aditya-L1 is scheduled to launch on September 2 from Sriharikota.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chandrayaan Rover Detects Sulphur, Other Elements On Moon | Check