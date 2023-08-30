Chandrayaan Rover Detects Sulphur, Other Elements On Moon | Check
ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 rover had detected presence of several elements on the Moon.
The rover picked up signals that confirmed the presence of Sulphur whose direct evidence was not available yet.
Preliminary analysis has also unveiled the presence of these elements on the lunar surface:
Further measurements have revealed the presence of Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), and Oxygen (O) on the moon's surface.
Thorough investigation regarding the presence of Hydrogen is underway.
