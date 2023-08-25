Cutest And Cheapest Pets To Own In India
Pet provides companionship, stimulation that recommended to reduce and remove depression. Here are some cutest and cheapest pet you can own in India.
Hamster: These furry animals have gained popularity as beloved small pets. Among them, the Syrian hamster is the most widely kept. (Rs.500 to Rs.4,000)
Rabbit: If you reside in a compact space and desire a cuddly pet that doesn't demand much room, a rabbit could be a suitable choice. (Rs 500 to Rs 5,000)
Budgerigar Bird: Budgie is an affordable pet choice. This petite parakeet is perfect for those seeking a close bond with their pet. (Rs.500 to Rs.2,000)
GoldFish: Goldfish is one of the most affordable pets to own. They are unassuming, captivating to observe, and require very minimal care. (Rs.500 to Rs.1,000)
Guinea Pig: Guinea pigs are affectionate, interactive, and come with a relatively short commitment for long-term companionship. (Rs.500 to Rs.1,000)
Indian Spitz: This breed is well-suited for apartment living, requires a moderate amount of exercise. (Rs. 2,000 to Rs.6,000)
Dachshund: It is also known as Sausage Dog or Badger Dog, a short-legged and long-bodied hound type dog breed. (Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 BRICS Member Countries: Check Full List