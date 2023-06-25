AI Imagines Sweet Beverages As ‘Monsters’
The AI visualisation aims to illustrate the negative impact of excessive consumption of sugary beverages on one’s health.
Excessive consumption of sweet beverages can lead to weight gain and obesity.
Regular intake of sugary drinks can increase risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Sweet beverages can contribute to tooth decay and cavities due to high sugar content. | Photo: Instagram @Wild.trance
This can also lead to poor hydration and negatively affect kidney function.
Sweet beverages offer empty calories and can hamper proper nutrient intake.
Excessive sugar intake from beverages can disrupt blood sugar levels.
These drinks lack essential nutrients and can displace healthier food choices in the diet.
