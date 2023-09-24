10 Deadly Snakes With Longest Fangs
Puff Adder: Puff adders, prevalent in Africa, feature long fangs and are notorious for their potent venom.
Coastal Taipan: Native to Australia, coastal taipans have relatively long fangs designed for injecting potent venom.
Russell's Viper: Russell's vipers, inhabiting Asia, are equipped with moderately long fangs and venomous bites.
King Cobra: Recognized for their iconic hoods and lengthy fangs, king cobras are large and highly venomous snakes.
Malayan Pit Viper: This snake, found in Southeast Asia, possesses long fangs used to inject venom into its prey.
Boomslang: African colubrid snakes called boomslangs have lengthy fangs that produce potent venom.
Black Mamba: Hailing from Africa, black mambas are highly venomous snakes known for their rapid strikes and elongated fangs.
Bushmaster: Bushmasters are large venomous pit vipers native to Central and South America. They sport long fangs designed for injecting venom into their prey.
Gaboon Viper: Gaboon vipers, found in Africa, possess the longest fangs among snakes, which they use to deliver potent venom for immobilizing their prey.
