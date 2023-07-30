Dhoni in Multiverse: AI Imagines Careers for Mahi

30 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An artist employed AI to reimagine MS Dhoni in a multiverse, performing different professions other than cricket.

Dhoni is portrayed as a chess player, and one wonders who can beat one of the best on-field strategists.

Imagine one of the best wicket-keepers as a goal-keeper, excelling in another sport.

Clearly, he excels in swimming as well.

In the AI's imagination, Mahi becomes a professional wrestler, showcasing his strength and skills.

Known for his control over the bat, Mahi can transition into a professional golfer, showcasing his talent in another sport.

As an F1 racer, Dhoni is seen speeding through the tracks. | photo: ideaai

AI imagines Dhoni as a professional basketball player, showcasing his versatility in various sports.

In the avatar of a hockey player, he channels his 'Chak de India' spirit.

