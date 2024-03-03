EXPLAINED! Difference between NAGA and AGHORI Sadhus
Both Naga and Aghori sadhus follow Shaivism, but Aghoris also practice unconventional Tantric rituals.
Nagas wear very less clothes with bodies smeared with ash, while Aghoris adorn themselves with human skulls.
Nagas live in monasteries (Akhara), while Aghoris stay in cremation grounds and practice taboo rituals.
Nagas belong to specific akharas, while Aghoris practice alone or in small groups.
Nagas and Aghoris both Sadhus consume meat, but Aghoris also eat human flesh.
Nagas participate in religious ceremonies, whereas Aghoris perform rituals involving corpse meditation.
Nagas participate in Kumbh Mela, while Aghoris meditate at cremation grounds.
