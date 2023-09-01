AI Imagines Donald Trump Enjoying ‘Solo’ Pool Party
An Artificial Intelligence (AI) has imagined the former US President Donald Trump enjoying a solo pool party.
Trump is depicted relaxing in a swimming pool while wearing a tube.
He can be seen dressed in his signature sharp attire, wearing stylish sunglasses to complete the look.
We're sure you've never seen this side of the former US President.
It's quite surprising that AI imagines Trump in his signature suit even during a pool party.
The former US President appears to be having a great time at the pool party.
AI even made him look younger in the images.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Putin to Kim Jong Un: World Leaders As Bodybuilders