Dumbest Dog Breeds

This list includes breeds that are known for being challenging to train, rather than 'dumb' dogs. While all dog breeds can be trained, these breeds may require more time due to their nature and stubbornness.
English Mastiff: Mastiffs are hard-working and loyal dogs but usually take more time to obey commands.
Beagle: Beagles are not "dumb" but can be challenging to train, mostly due to their independent and sometimes mischievous personalities.
Basset Hound: Hounds have a high instinctive intelligence and are good hunting partners, but they may not be the quickest at picking up new skills.
Bloodhound: Bloodhound dogs are excellent hunting partners, but training them can be a challenging and lengthy process.
Afghan Hound: Their independent and aloof nature can lead to a generally disobedient pup, making them difficult to housebreak and train.
Shih Tzu: These dogs are cute and adorable but can be very hard to train.
Basenji: This unique breed's independence makes them difficult to train.
Pekingese: Pekingese tend to have a dominant and independent personality, which makes them especially difficult to train.
