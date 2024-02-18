Eating Alive! 7 Animals Consumed ALIVE by Humans

18 Feb, 2024

Joy Pillai

Here is a list of animals that humans consume while they are still alive.

Monkey Brains: In some Asian regions, people eat monkey's brain while the animal is still alive.

Fish: In traditional Japanese dish 'ikizukuri' - fish is cut in half and served while it is still moving.

Frog: In Chinese dish 'san zhi er', and Japanese dish 'live frog sashimi' frog is served alive.

Octopus: In parts of Asia, octopus is eaten alive.

Squid: In some cultures, people eat live squid.

Shrimp: In dish called ‘drunken shrimp’, shrimp or prawns are soaked in alcohol before being consumed while still alive.

Thanks For Reading!

