Eating Alive! 7 Animals Consumed ALIVE by Humans
Here is a list of animals that humans consume while they are still alive.
Monkey Brains: In some Asian regions, people eat monkey's brain while the animal is still alive.
Fish: In traditional Japanese dish 'ikizukuri' - fish is cut in half and served while it is still moving.
Frog: In Chinese dish 'san zhi er', and Japanese dish 'live frog sashimi' frog is served alive.
Octopus: In parts of Asia, octopus is eaten alive.
Squid: In some cultures, people eat live squid.
Shrimp: In dish called ‘drunken shrimp’, shrimp or prawns are soaked in alcohol before being consumed while still alive.
