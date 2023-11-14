7 Fancy ENGLISH Words for GenZ by Shashi Tharoor
Lalochezia: Emotional relief gained by using indecent or vulgar language.
Rodomontade: Inflated talk or behaviour.
Esurient: Hungry or greedy.
Prurient: Having or encouraging an excessive interest in sexual matters.
Scripturient: Having a strong urge to write.
Kakistocracy: Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.
Gonzo: Relating to journalism of an exaggerated, subjective, and fictionalized style.
How can we skip Snollygoster, the word he often uses: A shrewd and unprincipled person, especially a politician.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful And Popular Names For Female Dogs