7 Fancy ENGLISH Words for GenZ by Shashi Tharoor

14 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Lalochezia: Emotional relief gained by using indecent or vulgar language.

Rodomontade: Inflated talk or behaviour.

Esurient: Hungry or greedy.

Prurient: Having or encouraging an excessive interest in sexual matters.

Scripturient: Having a strong urge to write.

Kakistocracy: Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.

Gonzo: Relating to journalism of an exaggerated, subjective, and fictionalized style.

How can we skip Snollygoster, the word he often uses: A shrewd and unprincipled person, especially a politician.

