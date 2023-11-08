7 ENGLISH Words Taught by Shashi Tharoor to Tweeples
Hippopotomonstrosesquipedalio-phobia:
The fear of long words.
Convolution: Thing which is difficult and complex.
Perspicacity: Shrewdness, The quality of having a ready insight into things.
Muliebrity: Womanly qualities; womanliness
Ostentation: The pretentious display of wealth and luxury, designed to impress.
And how can we forget - Floccinaucinihilipilification: Habit of estimating something as worthless.
