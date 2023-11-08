7 ENGLISH Words Taught by Shashi Tharoor to Tweeples

08 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Hippopotomonstrosesquipedalio-phobia: The fear of long words.

Limpid: Clear

Convolution: Thing which is difficult and complex.

Perspicacity: Shrewdness, The quality of having a ready insight into things.

Muliebrity: Womanly qualities; womanliness

Ostentation: The pretentious display of wealth and luxury, designed to impress.

And how can we forget - Floccinaucinihilipilification: Habit of estimating something as worthless.

