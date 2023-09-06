Daal Chawal to Idli: Desi Foods That Aren't Actually Indian
Daal Chawal: A typical Indian dish is actually said to have originated in Nepal where it is the staple food.
Pav Bhaji: Pav Bhaji has Portuguese origins.
Shukto: This food was brought to India by the Portuguese.
Chicken Tikka Masala: The famous dish was invented in Scotland.
Biryani: The Mughals brought Biryani to India but it was originally born in Persia.
Jalebi: Jalebi originated in the Middle East and known as Zabiya or the zalibiya.
Chai: Did you know that Tea origins in China?
Naan: The Persians gave us the ubiquitous flatbread variation known as naan.
Idli: As per KT Acharya, a famous food scientist and historian, the origin of Idli can be traced back to the 7th to 12th century in present-day Indonesia, where it was known as ‘Kedli’ or ‘Kedari’.
