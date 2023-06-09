12 Famous Hindu Temples Destroyed By Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb
09 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Bhima Devi Temple: The temple is located in the Pinjar city of Panchkula district of Haryana.
Bija Mandal Temple is ruined temple located in middle Vidisha city. Aurangzeb looted, plundered and demolished the temple in 1658-1707 AD. The Temple of Bija mandal was built in the 11th Century BC. The Mosque is constructed on the ruins of a Hindu Temple.
Chausath Yogini Temple is located 20 km from Bhubaneswar in Hirapur, it is one of the four surviving Chausath Yogini shrines in India. The sculpture of 64 yogini statue was destroyed by Aurungzeb.
Ellora Caves are a rock-cut Hindu, Buddhist and Jain cave complex, with artwork dating from the period 600–1000 CE, located in the Aurangabad.
The historic Govind Dev Ji temple of Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition is situated in City Palace of Jaipur in Rajasthan.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is the most famous temple in Varanasi. Aurangzeb had built the Gyanvapi Mosque after demolishing the Temple in late 17th century.
Madan Mohan Temple is one of the oldest temples in Vrindavan. As the temple was invaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670 AD, the original idol of Madan Mohan was secretly shifted to Jaipur by King Jai Singh overnight before the attack.
Somnath's first temple is said to have existed 2000 years ago. In 725, the old ruler of Sindh destroyed the temple. In 1026, Mahmud Ghazni lent the precious jewels and property of Somnath temple. In 1706 Aurangzeb again demolished the temple.
Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex is a group of Hindu temples in Uttar Pradesh. The temples were destroyed multiple times throughout history, most recently by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670.