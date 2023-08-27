Top 10 Muslim Scientists and Their Achievements
Ibn Battuta (1304-1377): He was a medieval Muslim traveler who wrote one of the world's most famous travel logs, the Riḥlah.
Nasir al-Din al-Tusi (1201-1274): He made important contributions to astronomy and wrote many commentaries on Greek texts.
Omar Khayyam (1048-1131): Khayyam was a Persian astronomer, writer, poet and mathematician renowned in Iran for his scientific achievements.
Al-Zahrawi (936-1013): Zahrawi is considered the father of operative surgery.
Jabir ibn Hayyan (721-815): He is considered the father of Arab chemistry
Ibn Rushd (1126-1198): Wrote several books on philosophy, medicine, logic and jurisprudence.
Ibn al-Nafis (1213-1288): Provided the first description of the pulmonary circulation.
Ibn Sina (980-1037): He is often described as the father of early modern medicine.
Al-Biruni (973-1048): He contributed to astronomy, mathematics, physics, medicine and history.
Ibn al-Haytham (965-1040): He made significant contributions to the principles of optics and the use of scientific experiments.
