Poet to Physicist: Famous Personalities Transformed into Professional Bodybuilders
Have you ever imagined how famous personalities would look if they hit the gym daily?
Well, an artist employed an AI tool to visualize how they would appear as professional bodybuilders, and results are astonishing.
English playwright, poet and actor - William Shakespeare.
French military commander and political leader -Napoleon Bonaparte.
16th president of the United States - Abraham Lincoln.
Great explorer and navigator - Christopher Columbus.
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom - Winston Churchill. | Photo: @AI dreams
Naturalist and geologist - Charles Darwin.
Italian polymath - Leonardo Da Vinci.
Great theoretical physicist - Albert Einstein.
