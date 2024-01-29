‘390 km/h’! FASTEST Creatures On Blue Planet Ranked
8. Marlin: This fish can swim at 80 km/h.
7. Pronghorn Antelope: The pronghorn antelope is the second fastest land mammal and can reach a top speed of 98 km/h.
6. Sailfish: With a top speed of 110 km/h, it is the fastest fish in the world.
5. Cheetah: The big cat has a top speed of 113 km/h (70 mph).
4. Spur-Winged Goose: It has a top speed of 142 km/h.
3. Frigate Bird: This bird has the largest wingspan-to-body-weight ratio and can reach a top speed of 153 km/h.
2. White-Throated Needletail: It is one of the fastest birds with a top speed of 171 km/h.
1. Peregrine Falcon: During its hunting dive (stoop), it can reach a top speed of over 390 km/h. It is the fastest creature on the planet.
