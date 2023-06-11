Rock to Momoa: ‘FastX’ Characters Embark on Spiritual Journey in Varanasi. | Photo/ Instagram @Wild.Trance
Have you ever imagined that famous FastX actors, after all their high-octane heists, would one day find themselves in Varanasi, in search of spiritual peace?
An AI artist has brought this imaginative concept to life by imagining actors such as The Rock, Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and others as monks in Varanasi.
In the AI-generated image, Vin Diesel is seen wearing saffron clothes and prayer beads as he explores the streets of Varanasi.
The Rock, with his long hair and a Rudraksha Mala, is depicted roaming a bustling market in the holy city.
Even Paul Walker, known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, is portrayed deep in prayer at the ancient ghats of Varanasi in the AI artwork.
Jason Statham, the action hero, is shown seeking spiritual peace after his bone-crushing encounters with numerous villains.
The AI artist also imagined Sung Kang sitting outside, possibly in front of a temple, engaged in prayer.
Jason Momoa, on the other hand, is depicted exploring the streets of Varanasi on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.
In this imaginative world created by AI, John Cena is seen attending a sacred puja ceremony at one of the ancient ghats of the holy city.
