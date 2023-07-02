'SUPER HULK': AI Imagines Fusion of Superheroes
An AI artist imagined a world where two superheroes fused with each other and emerged as the ultimate undisputed warriors.
In the AI's imaginative world, Black Panther fuses with Iron Man.
The almighty Thor appears even more powerful and mature than the original character.
Our favourite Spidy now possesses the powers of Dr. Strange. | Photo: Instagram @wild.trance
The invincible Hulk merges with Superman and transforms into Super Hulk.
Bruce Wayne acquires the powers of Superman, becoming 'Superbat'.
Wow, AI imagines the fusion of Batman with Hulk.`€
If Wonder Woman were to fuse with Batman, this is how she would look.
