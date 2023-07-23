Game Of Thrones Characters Brave Waterlogged Mumbai
Mumbai is currently grappling with severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in low-lying areas.
Now, an artist has imagined a scenario where GOT characters get stuck in the city, braving and embracing the monsoon.
John Snow, also known as Kit Harington, can be seen wading in waist-deep waters.
Our favourite Tyrion Lannister has to swim to cross the waterlogged Mumbai street.
Arya Stark is seen enjoying the Mumbai monsoon. | Photo: Instagram @Divynsh Soni
AI reimagines Nikolaj Coster-Waldau walking in knee-deep water.
Jason Momoa plays it smart and rides a horse on the waterlogged streets.
Sansa Stark takes a boat to reach her destination in the AI-generated image.
Our favourite Khaleesi, aka Emilia Clarke, simply rides one of her dragons to stay dry and brave the weather.
