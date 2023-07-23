Game Of Thrones Characters Brave Waterlogged Mumbai

22 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

Mumbai is currently grappling with severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in low-lying areas.

Now, an artist has imagined a scenario where GOT characters get stuck in the city, braving and embracing the monsoon.

John Snow, also known as Kit Harington, can be seen wading in waist-deep waters.

Our favourite Tyrion Lannister has to swim to cross the waterlogged Mumbai street.

Arya Stark is seen enjoying the Mumbai monsoon. | Photo: Instagram @Divynsh Soni

AI reimagines Nikolaj Coster-Waldau walking in knee-deep water.

Jason Momoa plays it smart and rides a horse on the waterlogged streets.

Sansa Stark takes a boat to reach her destination in the AI-generated image.

Our favourite Khaleesi, aka Emilia Clarke, simply rides one of her dragons to stay dry and brave the weather.

