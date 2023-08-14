If Gangs Of Wasseypur Was A Sci Fi Movie
An AI artist has reimagined what if 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' was a Sci-Fi movie like 'Star Wars'.
The movie characters are depicted in futuristic costumes armed with high-tech guns.
Our favourite Faizal Khan can be seen wearing a funky costume.
Manoj Bajpayee is unrecognizable in the AI-generated image.
Richa Chadha looks stunning in the futuristic attire.
Piyush Mishra portrays the mighty villain. | Photo: @ek alien
Huma Qureshi resembles Star Wars' Princess Leia in the AI interpretation.
The AI envisions Pankaj Tripathi, aka Sultan Qureshi, in a bright orange spacesuit.
