If Gangs Of Wasseypur Was A Sci Fi Movie

14 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist has reimagined what if 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' was a Sci-Fi movie like 'Star Wars'.

The movie characters are depicted in futuristic costumes armed with high-tech guns.

Our favourite Faizal Khan can be seen wearing a funky costume.

Manoj Bajpayee is unrecognizable in the AI-generated image.

Richa Chadha looks stunning in the futuristic attire.

Piyush Mishra portrays the mighty villain. | Photo: @ek alien

Huma Qureshi resembles Star Wars' Princess Leia in the AI interpretation.

The AI envisions Pankaj Tripathi, aka Sultan Qureshi, in a bright orange spacesuit.

