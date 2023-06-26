Top 5 Gold Producing Countries
Here's the list of the top 5 countries with the largest gold production (Global Mine Production) in the world, according to the World Gold Council. | Photo: Unsplash
5. United States
Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 172.7
4. Canada
Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 194.5
3. Australia
Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 313.9
2. Russia
Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 324.7
1. China
Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 375
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Scientists And Inventors