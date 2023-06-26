Top 5 Gold Producing Countries

26 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

Here's the list of the top 5 countries with the largest gold production (Global Mine Production) in the world, according to the World Gold Council. | Photo: Unsplash

5. United States Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 172.7

4. Canada Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 194.5

3. Australia Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 313.9

2. Russia Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 324.7

1. China Gold production as on 31 Dec 2022 (in tonnes): 375

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Scientists And Inventors

 Find Out More