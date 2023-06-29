If GOT was made in India?
AI artist Gokul Pillai imagines Game of Thrones with an Indian Twist.
The AI artwork showcases what Game of Thrones would look like if it was set in India.
In this adaptation, John Snow takes on the appearance of an Indian Maharaja.
Arya Stark resembles a little princess. | Photo: Instagram @withgokul
Everyone’s beloved Tyrion Lannister sports a mustache in this Indian version of GOT.
Nathalie Emmanuel, known as Missandei, looks stunning in Indian attire.
Daenerys Targaryen undergoes a remarkable transformation in the AI-generated image, yet remains captivating.
The AI even envisions Jason Momoa, who portrayed Khal Drogo, adorned with gold jewelry.
Cersei Lannister appears gorgeous in Indian attire, surpassing her original character in GOT.
Lastly, there is an unidentified character—can you guess who he might be?
