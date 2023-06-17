Joyful Kids: Lord Shiva, Ram and Hanuman Play Holi in Vrindavan
The AI artist visualised a world where Hindu deities joyfully play Holi as kids in the holy city of Vrindavan.
Lord Shiva, in the form of a kid, can be seen participating in the festival of colours within the premises of an ancient temple.
Goddess Saraswati, portrayed as a little girl, is smeared in gulaal and seen playing the guitar.
Toddler Lord Krishna blesses everyone with his divine smile.
While toddler Hanuman searches for Lord Ram to join him in playing Holi.
Lord Ram, as a toddler, enjoys playing Holi in Vrindavan alongside other children.
Baby Ganesh is depicted in the AI-generated image, covered in colors.
The AI artist also imagined Goddess Durga playing with a tiger cub.
Baby Goddess Laxmi looks absolutely adorable.
The AI-generated image showcases Goddess Kali playing Holi in the streets of Vrindavan.
