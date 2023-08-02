Hollywood Actors Snap Selfies at Iconic Movies Sets

01 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist imagines a scenario where famous actors take selfies on the sets of iconic movies.

Johnny Depp takes a selfie on the set of the Pirates of The Caribbean movie.

AI imagines Leonardo DiCaprio at the set of the iconic Titanic movie, taking a selfie.

Legendary actor Marlon Brando aka Vito Corleone takes a selfie on the set of the 1972 movie - The Godfather.

Brad Pitt takes a selfie on the set of the action movie The Fight Club. | Photo: @anmeetssmachine

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a selfie during the shooting of Terminator.

AI imagines Benedict Cumberbatch taking a selfie on the set of Doctor Strange.

Will Smith at MIB set.

Heath Ledger aka Joker, takes a selfie on the set of The Dark Knight.

