How Ayodhya Airport Will Look After Completion – AI Imagines For You
In the first phase of Ayodhya Airport, the new terminal building will be spread in 6,500 square meters including Traffic Control tower, fire station, car parking and related city side infrastructure.
The terminal will have the capacity of handling 600 passengers per hour and can handle a million passengers in a year.
Passenger amenities like 9 check-in-counters, 3 conveyor belts, and tactile paths have been provisioned.
The facade of the terminal building will reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple.
The interior of the new terminal building will be inspired by the local art of India, depicting the life of Shri Ram.
It is proposed to be decorated at different heights to convey a feeling of grandeur of the structure.
Another terminal building will be constructed in the proposed Phase-2 of the project.
