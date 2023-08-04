How Earth Currently Looks From Chandrayaan-3

04 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully covered two-thirds of its journey to the moon.

As of August 4, the spacecraft has traversed approximately 2.6 lakh kms, marking a significant milestone in its lunar expedition.

Now an AI imagines how our ‘Blue Planet’ would look from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The AI-generated images will surely amaze you.

ISRO has scheduled the Lunar Orbit Insertion for August 5 around 7:00 pm IST.

This critical phase will see the spacecraft entering moon's sphere of influence, initiating moon-centric phase of its mission.

Upon successful completion of LOI, Chandrayaan-3 will be embedded in an orbit around the moon.

ISRO is aiming for an August 23 Moon landing.

