How Earth Currently Looks From Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully covered two-thirds of its journey to the moon.
As of August 4, the spacecraft has traversed approximately 2.6 lakh kms, marking a significant milestone in its lunar expedition.
Now an AI imagines how our ‘Blue Planet’ would look from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
The AI-generated images will surely amaze you.
ISRO has scheduled the Lunar Orbit Insertion for August 5 around 7:00 pm IST.
This critical phase will see the spacecraft entering moon's sphere of influence, initiating moon-centric phase of its mission.
Upon successful completion of LOI, Chandrayaan-3 will be embedded in an orbit around the moon.
ISRO is aiming for an August 23 Moon landing.
