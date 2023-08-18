Hrithik Roshan As Greek God Zeus
Hrithik Roshan is known for his versatility, smooth dance skills, and sharp looks, which have also earned him the title of a Greek God.
Now, an AI artist has reimagined Hrithik as the king of the Greek gods – Zeus, yielding astonishing results.
In the AI-generated image, the actor can be seen in warrior attire, holding a lightning bolt.
The next image shows Hrithik with long, flowing hair and holding one of Zeus's formidable weapons.
With his curly hair and light eyes, Hrithik Roshan has long been recognised for his resemblance to a Greek God.
Thanks to AI, the fantasy of seeing the actor portray a Greek God character has been fulfilled.
Zeus - the God of Sky and Thunder - is the ruler of the king of the gods on Mount Olympus. | Photo: @Sehidsk
We hope that Hrithik might consider playing Zeus if a movie based on Greek mythology is ever made in India.
