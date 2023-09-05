Shahrukh as KRISHNA, Hrithik as DURYODHANA: Mahabharat Characters Reimagined
An AI artist has reimagined what it would be like if a Bollywood movie is made on the epic 'Mahabharat,' and the results are amazing.
Chiyaan Vikram is envisioned as playing the character of Karna.
Dulquer Salmaan could be seen portraying the role of Arjun.
Alia Bhatt could take on the role of Draupadi in this AI-imagined Mahabharat movie.
AI envisions Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Lord Krishna in this imaginary Mahabharat movie.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is suggested for the role of Shakuni.
Kamal Haasan would embody the character of Bhishma Pitamah. | Credit: Gokul Pillai
South actor Surya is envisioned as playing the character of Yudhishthir.
AI imagines Amitabh Bachchan as Dronacharya.
Most surprisingly, AI selects Hrithik Roshan to play the character of Duryodhana.
