T20I Series: Indian Cricket Team As Superheroes
The Indian Cricket Team lost the World Cup match to Australia but there’s lot more to come.
BCCI has announced India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.
Now, an ai artist has reimagined the Indian squad as superheroes. | Photo: sahid
The five-match T20I is scheduled to start on 23rd November in Visakhapatnam.
Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's captain for the entire T20I series.
Suryakumar will be leading the side in the absence of Rohit and Hardik.
Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is appointed as Suryakumar's deputy for the first three T20Is of the bilateral series.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Travis Head - The Family Man!