Mughal Emperor Jahangir And His Alcohol Addiction
Jahangir was the son of Akbar and the fourth ruler of the Mughal Empire, reigning from 1605 to 1627.
Jahangir was known for his fondness for arts. However, he also struggled with alcohol addiction.
The Mughal emperor’s consumption of alcohol began early in his life, as documented in his autobiography, Tujuke-Jahangiri.
He often turned to alcohol to alleviate fatigue and stress.
Jahangir mentions that he started consuming alcohol at a young age and struggled with alcohol addiction throughout his life.
He acknowledged the adverse effects of alcohol on his health.
This pattern of alcohol consumption became a notable aspect of Jahangir's reign.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: SPG, NSG to Marcos: Top Special Operations Forces of India