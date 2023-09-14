Jhansi Ki Rani Through The Eyes Of AI
14 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Rani Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi was the Maharani consort of the princely state of Jhansi in Maratha Empire from 1843 to 1853.
Rani Lakshmibai was married to Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar.
She was one of the leading figures in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, who became a national hero and symbol of resistance to the British rule in India.
Rani Lakshmibai was accustomed to riding on horseback accompanied by escorts between the palace and the temple, although sometimes she was carried in a palanquin.
Her horses included Sarangi, Pavan and Baadal; according to historians, she rode Baadal when escaping from the fort in 1858.
Her palace, the Rani Mahal, has now been converted into a museum. It houses a collection of archaeological remains of the period between the 9th and 12th centuries AD.
According to Vishnu Bhatt Godse, the Rani would exercise at weightlifting, wrestling, and steeplechasing before breakfast. An intelligent and simply-dressed woman, she ruled in a businesslike manner.
Few Indians may know that the British, who fought the plucky Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi during the Great Indian Mutiny of 1857-58, also admired her greatly.
